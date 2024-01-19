Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $525.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

