Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of KLA by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.18.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $590.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.