Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.