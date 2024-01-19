Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

