Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

