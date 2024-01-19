Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $494.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $329.89 and a one year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

