Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $259.67. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.