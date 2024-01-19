Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

