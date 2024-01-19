Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,971 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 935,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,477. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

