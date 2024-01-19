Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of THOR Industries worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. 25,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,914. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About THOR Industries



THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

