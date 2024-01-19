Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

