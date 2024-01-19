Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.28. 737,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,189. The firm has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

