Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.