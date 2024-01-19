Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

