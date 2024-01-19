Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Down 6.4%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 167,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 415,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Nuvei Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

