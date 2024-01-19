Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 383.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.7% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

