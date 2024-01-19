Nwam LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

