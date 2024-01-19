Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Richardson bought 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($190.81).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Richardson bought 26 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £146.90 ($186.92).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 571.40 ($7.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.20 ($8.15).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

