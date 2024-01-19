Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Richardson bought 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($190.81).
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Richardson bought 26 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £146.90 ($186.92).
Ocado Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 571.40 ($7.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.64.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
