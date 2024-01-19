Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

ODD opened at $42.63 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

