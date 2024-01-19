OFI Invest Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,632. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

