OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $26,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 335,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

