OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $33,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.