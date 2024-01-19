OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $42,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.58. 1,089,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,852. The company has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.49 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

