OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $26,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. 308,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,752. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

