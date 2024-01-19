OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

LNG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

