OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. 233,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,925. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

