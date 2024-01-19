OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $36,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,377. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

