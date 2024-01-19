OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $50,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,349. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.