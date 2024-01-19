OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 493,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

