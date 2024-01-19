Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 4,450 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

CNQ stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

