Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $611.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

