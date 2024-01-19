Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.49.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.