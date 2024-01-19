Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $264.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $289.43.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

