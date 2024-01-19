Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,526 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

