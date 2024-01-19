Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 164277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

