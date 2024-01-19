Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

