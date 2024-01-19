Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $2,310,210.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $335.77 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $338.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.85.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

