Patrick G. Smith Buys 392,106 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) VP Patrick G. Smith bought 392,106 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

OLB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,866. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.61.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 27.16%.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

About The OLB Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Articles

