Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.37

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.37 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 186719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.