Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

