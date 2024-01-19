Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PIRS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
