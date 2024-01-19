Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.