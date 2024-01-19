Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 8,179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 183,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

