Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 409,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,050. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

