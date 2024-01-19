Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. 45,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,963. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

