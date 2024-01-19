Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,410. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

