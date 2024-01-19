Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 4,009,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,772,042. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.