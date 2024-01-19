Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,016. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $277.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.