Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $21.05 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

WM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.91. 300,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,844. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

