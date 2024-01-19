Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $747.37. The company had a trading volume of 559,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,520. The company has a market cap of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $712.23 and a 200-day moving average of $668.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

