Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.24. The stock had a trading volume of 537,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.36.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

